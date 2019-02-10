Jack and Dan
Story and photos by James Wooldridge Jack Anderson wasn’t going to let Dan Walker win. No way. Not a chance. The two college students swung the Wii remotes up and down in front of...
Story and photos by Elsie Stormberg Hidden within the mountains of Lares, Puerto Rico, was a tiny, dilapidated shack along a sharp turn in the road. Within this broken-down home was a man, one...
Alberto Cabrera, 61, and Aurea Gonzalez, 60, are the two youngest people in the small village of Media Luna located near the northern coast of Puerto Rico. Only someone related to the Cabreras can...
Each year, three generations of Fitzgeralds walk with a float in the Leavenworth, Kansas, parade to showcase their family heritage. In 1907, Patrick Fitzgerald immigrated from County Kerry, Ireland, to Kansas City, Missouri, with...
From conducting science experiments to giving hugs, a group of volunteers is doing their best to lift a forgotten community out of despair.“It’s incredible how, just down the road from campus, exists a completely...
Workers at Collective Impact Lincoln have been knocking on doors in six neighborhoods, trying to find out what residents in the city’s most struggling areas want and need. This special multimedia project explores those diverse...
By Molly Chapple When Collective Impact Lincoln launched a canvassing and community building effort in the city’s six most economically challenged neighborhoods, College of Journalism and Mass Communications faculty saw an opportunity to immerse...
Even at 70 years old, James Young still has a super hero-like impulse to help others. Instead of superpowers and sidekicks to help him in his mission, he has an unapologetic drive for justice...
Pat Anderson-Sifuentez still sweats the small stuff. Long after organizing the Everett Neighborhood Association and helping restore the F Street Recreation Center, she still patrols the streets for trash or the rare stray mattress...
Over a year ago, a fourth-grade girl at Belmont Elementary wrote Rachel Maloy a thank you note. The note is still taped to Maloy’s desk. “Dear Mission Nutrition,” the note said. “Your club is...
A few years ago, Mark Stephens saw a need at Everett Elementary School and mobilized 245 of his Rotary Club friends to help. Today, the result is a partnership between Downtown Rotary Club #14...
When the sun goes down on a quiet neighborhood in southwest Lincoln and the streetlights struggle to cut the darkness, a house on the corner sends a warm glow to the entire street. The...
