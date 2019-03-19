CoJMC students team up to cover and promote Lincoln neighborhoods

By Molly Chapple



When Collective Impact Lincoln launched a canvassing and community building effort in the city’s six most economically challenged neighborhoods, College of Journalism and Mass Communications faculty saw an opportunity to immerse students from all of its majors in a hands-on civic engagement project.

The result is “One Project, One College: The Heart of Lincoln,” which began this fall and involves students in nine classes working on a variety of assignments and projects that focus in some way on the six neighborhoods – Belmont, Clinton, Everett, Hartley, Near South and University Place. Students in journalism and broadcast news classes are reporting on the people and issues in the neighborhoods while broadcast production, advertising and public relations students are formulating communication strategies and creating content.